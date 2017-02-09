Saints staying home in Metairie for 2017 training camp

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- The Saints have decided to hold 2017 training camp at their New Orleans-area headquarters.

The club last held training camp in Metairie, Louisiana, in 2013, which is also the last time the Saints made the playoffs.

For the past three seasons, the Saints spent the first few weeks of training camp at the luxury Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

While Saints coach Sean Payton praised the setup at the temperate, mountain resort, the club let its contract with the Greenbrier expire. Saints owner Tom Benson says the decision to return home reflects the club's desire to make training camp more accessible to fans in the region.

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans have announced that they will spend part of their training camp at the Greenbrier this year.

---

