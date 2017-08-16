Saints fire orthopedists after misdiagnosis of Delvin Breaux's fractured leg

Earlier this week, there were multiple reports of the New Orleans Saints looking to trade cornerback Delvin Breaux because they were frustrated with his injuries. He had missed a week of training camp with what was diagnosed as a leg contusion.

When it turned out Breaux actually had a fractured fibula, the Saints sent off the team orthopedists instead.

According to ESPN’s Mike Triplett and Nick Underhill of The Advocate, the team fired orthopedists Deryk Jones and Misty Suri on Wednesday after Breaux was diagnosed with the fractured fibula. Breaux, a starter in 21 of the 22 games he has played for the Saints over the past two seasons, needs surgery and will be out four to six weeks, Triplett reported. Triplett also reported “at this point that the team will be as eager to trade or release Breaux.” Go figure.

The team feels some embarrassment after leaking their frustration with Breaux’s latest injury, and also embarrassment over so badly botching the initial diagnosis. That’s why the orthopedists are gone.

Now the team has to wait a month or more for Breaux, who has had other injury issues previously in his career, to heal up and get back on the field. Hopefully the Saints’ new orthopedists get his return right.

