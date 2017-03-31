Saints bringing back QB Daniel on 1-year deal

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- The New Orleans Saints have brought back former reserve quarterback Chase Daniel on a one-year contract.

Daniel, whose re-acquisition was announced Friday, returns to New Orleans after four seasons away.

Daniel spent last season with Philadelphia and was with Kansas City from 2013 to 2015.

Joining the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri in 2009, Daniel spent his first four pro seasons with the Saints. He's played in 56 games with two starts during eight NFL seasons, completing 51 of 78 passes for 480 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Daniel is the second former Saint to be brought back this week. On Thursday, New Orleans re-signed safety Rafael Bush, who spent last season with Detroit.

