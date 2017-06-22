Sad! President Trump drives a golf cart right onto the green

Trump driving across the greens is such a Trump move it hurts pic.twitter.com/J4Rnyw3Qq4 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 22, 2017





Some sins, my friends, cannot be forgiven.

Donald Trump is the president of the United States, and a well-known golf aficionado. While we can debate whether he obstructed justice in an FBI investigation, whether his associates colluded with Russia in the course of the 2016 election, whether he has substituted ALL-CAPS TWEETS for nuanced foreign policy or whether his administration has contributed to an environment where rage is the prevailing mood, we can all agree on this:

Mr. President, you do not drive your golf cart on the green.

Yes, yes, you are the most powerful man in the world. And yes, you own the green and everything around it at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, one of 17 golf courses around the world that carries your name. Still, sir: a golf cart? On the green? Just weeks before the U.S. Women’s Open? Why, it’s the golf etiquette equivalent of putting ketchup on a well-done steak!

(For the non-golfers: running the thick tires of a heavy cart over a green can put trenches in the delicate grass, making it tougher for the people following behind you to putt and ruining the hard work of the maintenance crews. It’s a breach of decorum that has gotten people evicted and banned from golf courses … ones they don’t themselves own, of course.)

Anyway, look. It is his course, and he can do what he wishes. This is golf, after all, not national security. And all you need to do is listen to his cheery banter with the bros filming this to see a measure of his appeal to the everyman. But still: if this leads to an epidemic of golfers driving their carts onto the green, well … this might be the move that turns some of the president’s most golf-avid supporters against him.

[Via GolfNewsNet]

Donald Trump on the course. (Getty) More

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports and the author of EARNHARDT NATION, on sale now at Amazon or wherever books are sold. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

