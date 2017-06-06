Ryon Healy homers twice for 5 RBIs, A's beat Blue Jays

Oakland Athletics' Ryon Healy, right, is congratulated by third base coach Chip Hale (4) after hitting a three run home run off Toronto Blue Jays' J.A. Happ in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Ryon Healy is finding his timing at the plate and adjusting to his down time as a designated hitter.

Manager Bob Melvin might consider having him take groundballs in the clubhouse if need be to keep the second-year major leaguer from getting bored when the Athletics are in the field.

''He jokes about that, but I was seriously playing wall ball with myself in Houston,'' Healy said, chuckling.

He seems to have the routine down. Healy homered twice to drive in a career-high five runs, single-handedly backing Sean Manaea's fourth straight winning start as Oakland beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 on Monday night.

''If he doesn't show up for work today, we're in a little bit of trouble,'' Melvin said. ''He can hit.''

Healy hit a three-run homer in the second and a two-run drive in the fourth for his second career multihomer game after previously doing so Saturday against Washington. He has 13 home runs for the year.

Josh Donaldson wasted no time reminding A's fans what they're missing, hitting an RBI double in the first inning for Toronto before striking out to end the game.

Manaea (5-3) struck out seven over six innings, allowing two runs and four hits while walking three. He extended the longest winning streak of his career.

Oakland got plenty of offense again after scoring 10 or more runs in its previous two games.

Justin Smoak hit his 15th home run in the eighth off Liam Hendriks for the Blue Jays, who couldn't do enough for J.A. Happ (0-4).

Manager John Gibbons joked that Smoak is showing his power a year after he signed an $8.5 million, two-year contract.

''He's doing a heck of a job. Shouldn't have signed that contract. He's losing money now,'' Gibbons said. ''I've never seen him this good. We always envisioned it. It's in there, and it's just coming together for him.''

Happ, making his second start since coming off the disabled list, suffered his first loss in eight starts against the A's while allowing the most runs in those outings - having never given up more than three earned runs to Oakland. He was tagged for five runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings, struck out four and walked three.

He allowed two runs in four innings against Cincinnati last week, his first start after missing nearly six weeks because of a sore elbow.

Yonder Alonso added two hits for Oakland, facing a lefty starter for the first time in nine games. Santiago Casilla, the third A's reliever, finished for his ninth save in 11 chances.

Mark Canha returned to right field for the A's a day after being scratched with a stomach bug.

Oakland left fielder Khris Davis experienced some tightness in his right calf but wasn't overly concerned.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: C Russell Martin returned to the lineup after missing four straight games with a stiff neck. ... 2B Devon Travis wasn't in the lineup a day after being hit on the left wrist by a pitch. X-rays were negative. Darwin Barney started in his place. ... LHP J.P. Howell was placed on the 10-day disabled list with tightness in his pitching shoulder. LHP Jeff Believeau was called up from Triple-A Buffalo. ... RHP Aaron Sanchez (blister) played catch Monday, his first time throwing since starting May 19 at Baltimore, and will do so a couple more times.

Athletics: SS Marcus Semien, recovering from right wrist surgery April 18, began hitting off a tee. ''It's more about holding him back,'' manager Bob Melvin said. ''He's already got a target date in his mind when he wants to be playing.'' ... LHP Sean Doolittle (strained throwing shoulder) struck out the side in order on 14 pitches in his second rehab outing with Class A Stockton.

ROSALES' SPECIAL GUEST

Eli Lai, a recently graduated high school shortstop from Kona, Hawaii, attended the game with his high school coach, Josh Hansen - and they were here especially to see Adam Rosales.

Rosales spent a month in Hawaii during the offseason and chanced into working out with Lai, striking a bond.

''I've never been on a major league field so I'm pretty psyched,'' Lai said while watching batting practice from behind home plate.

Rosales didn't start but entered at shortstop in the ninth.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada (4-3) tries to bounce back after getting tagged for seven runs and nine hits - two homers - over 3 2/3 innings his last time out against the Yankees.

Athletics: RHP Jesse Hahn (1-4) is set to come off the DL from a right triceps strain to start Tuesday's middle game.

