Ryan Tannehill needs to shine in 2017 for the Miami Dolphins

Backing up his performance from the 2016 season, Ryan Tannehill must shine in 2017 as he attempts to prove to both the fans and the team that he is the Miami Dolphins “franchise quarterback” going forward. Coming off the ACL and MCL sprain that he suffered near the end of the 2016 season, Tannehill must also prove that he is fully healthy and set for a long career.

Generating much hate from the Dolphins fanbase since his arrival in Miami, Ryan Tannehill finally managed to quiet his critics last season. Following an extremely slow start, Tannehill and the rest of the offense bounced back, reeling off nine wins in their final eleven games of the regular season, Tannehill and the Dolphins offense finally showed what they were capable of.

Seeing running back Jay Ajayi breakout with three, 200-yard rushing performances while Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker, and Kenny Still proved to be one of the NFL’s best trident like attacks, Ryan Tannehill quietly produced a heck of a campaign. If he can backup that production this season, Tannehill will finally prove to fans of the team that he truly is the one.

Expected to be fully healthy when the preseason begins, Tannehill will need to slowly work his way back into form. While the knee injuries he sustained were only sprains rather than the much feared tears, the knee is one of the most finicky positions in the human body. Moving slowly to get back to full form should limit the re-injury chances he will face going forward.

The other factor at play here will be the strength of the Miami Dolphins schedule in 2017. Seen as an 8-8 team this season, the Dolphins will need to play at an extremely high level to replicate their success from 2016. The only real way to accomplish this task is for Ryan Tannehill to build fully off of his 2016 campaign.

For that reason, fans should keep their eyes on Ryan Tannehill in 2017. If he can backup his performance from last season and continue to improve as a player, then the Miami Dolphins dream of back-to-back playoff appearances may truly be alive and well.

