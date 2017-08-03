Ryan Tannehill leaves Dolphins practice with apparent leg injury

All of the energy at Miami Dolphins training camp practice on Thursday morning disappeared after quarterback Ryan Tannehill limped off the field with an apparent left leg injury.

According to James Walker of ESPN, Tannehill fell awkwardly on the sideline while scrambling and didn’t get up; trainers tended to him, looking at his left knee, before taking him off the field and inside the team facility.

Not what they knee-d: Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill left Thursday’s practice with an apparent knee injury. (AP) More

Tannehill has been wearing a brace on his left knee after spraining the ACL and MCL in the joint toward the end of last season. The quarterback and the Dolphins dodged a major bullet with that injury, as Tannehill didn’t require surgery, only rest and rehab.

Miami coach Adam Gase was not scheduled to address media after the morning’s practice; offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen did meet with reporters immediately after practice, but offered no information. Christensen said he “hopes” Tannehill’s injury isn’t serious, but had no details.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing a source, tweeted that the Dolphins are “concerned” about Tannehill’s knee.

Tannehill started 13 games last season before missing the final three and the playoffs with his ACL/MCL injury; in his first year with Gase, who is known for his work with quarterbacks, he had a career-best 67.1 completion percentage.

