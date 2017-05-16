Is Ryan Pace’s job on the line?

Throughout the end of last season’s disappointing performance and throughout the offseason, especially in the aftermath of the NFL draft, one thing rained painfully obvious: There is a large group of Bears fans who want Ryan Pace and John Fox fired.

While I don’t agree, I can see the case that these people are making. The Bears never should have gone 3-13 last season; their roster is way too talented to be putting up results like that. Pace also drafted Kevin White, who has started to look like the Greg Oden of the NFL: an average player talent-wise who can’t stay healthy.

No matter which side of this debate you are on, one thing is for sure: Ryan Pace is not going anywhere anytime soon.

Pace is not going to get fired because his first-round pick backs up his first season, especially when that was the plan from the get go.

Had Pace thought his job was even close to being on the line, he wouldn’t have picked a quarterback in the first round. None of the quarterbacks in the 2017 draft class are NFL ready, and I don’t believe any of them will start Week 1. If Pace’s job was truly on the line, he would have picked a player who gives instant impact, enough for the draft pick to look good by the end of the 2017 season.

Normally, bold picks like Trubisky do put a general manager immediately on the hot seat. However, Trubisky’s case is an interesting one that we haven’t really ever seen.

No quarterback selected with a top-two pick has ever sat out an entire season, nor has a team traded up to this high of a selection to pick a quarterback who is going to sit out for a season. Needless to say, Trubisky was an extremely bold pick. However, reports are stating that the McCaskeys have been on board with this plan for at least a month.

The media has ran with this “Ryan Pace has his job on the line” narrative ever since the end of the season. And I would like to ask every single person who wrote anything saying that, why? What person with a job on the line would make a move as bold as Pace did?

