Ryan Johansen done for Stanley Cup Playoffs after leg injury

Nashville Predators star Ryan Johansen will miss the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after surgery on Friday, the result of a leg injury suffered in their Game 4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

The Predators confirmed on Friday afternoon that Johansen underwent surgery Thursday night at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His recovery time will be two to three months. Johansen was the leading scorer for the Predators in the playoffs, tallying three goals and 10 assists. In three of the last five matchups, Johansen had recorded multi-point games against the St. Louis Blues and the Anaheim Ducks.

Johansen played 27:28 in Game 4, including four shifts in overtime.

The significance of this blow to the Predators is enormous. Johansen has 13 points in 14 playoff games, including four points against the Ducks, all of them coming on the road. His line with Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson was the playoffs’ most dominant offensive line. He had come into his own – there’s no greater validation that one has arrived than being the target of Ryan Kesler’s cheap shots.

The Predators play Game 5 in Anaheim after a frustrating overtime loss at home. Will this loss of Johansen humble them, or will it be something that rallies them?

Perhaps the biggest question: If Mike Fisher is out for Game 5 with an injury, are we ready for Calle Jarnkrok, No. 1 center?

