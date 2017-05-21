Ryan Getzlaf addresses NHL fine for use of vulgar slur

Ryan Getzlaf of the Anaheim Ducks spoke to reporters after Saturday night’s loss to the Nashville Predators and addressed the profane slur he used during Game 4 of the Western Conference Final.

????: #NHLDucks captain Ryan Getzlaf on the Game 4 incident and tonight's loss. pic.twitter.com/NqOUUrbiaQ — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) May 21, 2017





“You know, obviously, a situation like that where I’m on the bench by myself, you know, frustration set in,” Getzlaf said after Game 5. “There was obviously some words said — not necessarily directed at anyone in particular. It was just kind of a comment. I’ve got to be a little bit more responsible with the words I choose. Definitely as a father, as somebody that takes a lot of pride in this game and the respect for it, it’s tough to see somebody refer to it as what TSN did [a homophobic slur]. I didn’t mean it in that matter in anyway, and for that to go that route was very disappointing for me.

“I did accept responsibility and I accepted a fine. We talked to the league and I understand that it’s my responsibility to not use vulgar language — period, whether it’s a swear word or whatever it is. We’ve got to be a little bit more respectful of the game, and that’s up to me. I accept that responsibility and will move forward.”

Reporter: Is it something you regret?

“Well, again, of course. That’s my responsibility is to understand that there’s eyes and ears on us all the time. Fortunately enough nobody heard it. If you can read lips it’s a little bit harder and I apologize for that. That’s a thing that, you know, you won’t hear from me again. I hope I didn’t offend anybody outside the circle that we trust.”

The remark violated the NHL’s policy “which prohibits inappropriate and offensive remarks, and the use of obscene, profane or abusive language or gestures in the game.” It was announced Saturday afternoon that Getzlaf had been fined $10,000 by the league.

Last year, Andrew Shaw, then of the Chicago Blackhawks, was suspended one game and fined $5,000 for using an inappropriate gesture and “making use of a homophobic slur” toward an official during their first-round series.

The NHL did not specify the type of comment that caused the Getzlaf fine, but HockeyFeed.com posted video of the Ducks forward clearly using a homophobic slur after returning to the Anaheim bench.

“Getzlaf’s comment in Thursday’s game, particularly as directed to another individual on the ice, was inappropriately demeaning and disrespectful, and crossed the line into behavior that we deem unacceptable,” said NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Colin Campbell in a statement. “The type of language chosen and utilized in this instance will not be tolerated in the National Hockey League.”

Sean Leahy is the associate editor for Puck Daddy on Yahoo Sports.