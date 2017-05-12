Ryan Ellis is lifting the Predators in the postseason as his own game rises

NASHVILLE—Ryan Ellis is standing outside the home locker room at Bridgestone Arena, near an emptied stick rack and the tunnel that leads toward the benches. Between his crisp silver suit and cascading ginger beard, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound defenseman looks as though he recently emerged from six months of hermitage in the Smoky Mountains and dressed up for a welcome-back-to-society press conference. Or like he had been awarded the honor of delivering the keynote address at one of downtown Nashville’s many conventions. Specifically, an international expo for leprechaun look-a-likes.

It’s early Thursday afternoon, not long after the Predators began and ended practice within 20 minutes, typically brisk under brusque coach Peter Laviolette. Most of Ellis’s teammates have already left for the airport, where the team plane awaits for another series-opening road trip, the third straight for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Never in its 18-year history has Nashville advanced this far in the playoffs, a boon to both the franchise and its hockey-tonkin’ fans. And with the Predators standing just four wins away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final, a quest that begins Friday in Anaheim, few—if any, really—players have made bigger impacts than the unassuming 26-year-old idling in the hallway.

Ellis may be charmed, though he’s by no means lucky. First to arrive at the rink every morning and first to hit the ice before every workout, he has ridden both heart and hard work toward becoming the hidden star on Nashville’s studded defensive corps, in clover beside more recognizable names like P.K. Subban and Roman Josi. Tied for the team lead with four goals and nine points this postseason, Ellis isn’t some once-in-a-blue-moon scorer, either; he had 101 points in 58 games during his final season with the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires in ‘10-11, while also setting Team Canada’s career scoring record for defensemen at the under-20 World Junior Championships. “One of the best junior hockey careers ever,” Predators GM David Poile says.

As Ellis chats, the door to the dressing room swings shut. Painted onto the front is a cartoon blue bulldog whose spiked collar says STANLEY, biting into a bone with the words SPEED and ATTITUDE on either side. (In a tribute to injured forward Kevin Fiala, who fractured his femur during Game 1 of the second round against St. Louis, someone also slapped a Band-Aid onto the muscular pup’s left foreleg, inscribed with Fiala’s number, 56.) Never one for subtlety, Laviolette recently commissioned the image to instill a dog-on-a-bone mindset into his charges. And lest anyone misinterpret the message, according to the team website, they even play AC/DC’s "Givin’ The Dog A Bone" after victories.

This fits Ellis to a tee. Consider, for instance, his four postseason goals. All of them have snapped ties, including two in the third period against the Blues during the Western Conference semifinals. In Game 3, he pounced on a loose puck as a first-period power play expired, golfing a hydroplaning one-timer that somehow slithered through traffic thicker than his waterfall of facial whiskers. Two nights later, as Nashville took a 3-1 series lead, he capitalized on a chaotic netfront scramble during the third period, waltzing into the slot and slamming the icebreaker past goalie Jake Allen. He hounds opponents plenty on the other end, too; Ellis averages 2:24 of shorthanded time on ice per game, second on the Predators only to his partner, Josi.

And yet, despite an instantly recognizable appearance—“You don’t see too many people with a beard like this,” he admits—Ellis hasn’t felt his profile rise much in the Music City: “It’s kind of been the same for me. Maybe the odd interview more here and there. But I’m a pretty simple guy. I just like to be behind the scenes, and that’s kind of how it is down here. That’s nice.”

Some of this stems from the way Ellis plays. He’s an expert at feeding smooth one-timers on the man advantage—deferring, in other words. Goalie Pekka Rinne, speaking to longtime Predators beat writer John Glennon, likened Ellis’s slap shot to the “silencer” on a gun. Plus, while Ellis ranked third among all NHL defensemen with 16 goals during the regular season, he still gets overshadowed by the likes of one of the world’s best two-way defensemen (Josi) and the uber-talented blue-liner who heads to the plane headed to the plane rocking some salmon-colored pants (Subban).

