Ryan Blaney wins Stage 2 in Cup race at Kansas

Pole-sitter Ryan Blaney led the final 18 laps to win the second stage of the Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Blaney earned his third stage win of the year. He won the first two stages at Texas Motor Speedway

The top 10 after 160 laps was Blaney, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Jamie McMurray, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kasey Kahne, Matt Kenseth, Erik Jones and Joey Logano.

There were four cautions in the stage — an Erik Jones spin on Lap 96; debris from Jimmie Johnson‘s car on Lap 102; debris from Corey LaJoie‘s car on Lap 137; Gray Gaulding hitting the wall on Lap 147.

Talladega winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had to pit on Lap 116 for a loose left-rear tire. He fell to a lap down in 28th.

On Lap 120, Brad Keselowski also pitted for a loose right-rear tire. He was penalized driving through too many pit boxes and fell a lap down to 29th.

The final stage of the race is 107 laps.