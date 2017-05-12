Ryan Blaney wins Kansas pole as 12 cars don't pass tech in time

Kansas City, Kansas — Ryan Blaney will start Saturday night’s Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway first. But the main story of qualifying was once again how many cars didn’t make a lap because of inspection issues.

Twelve of the 40 cars in Saturday’s race didn’t make a qualifying attempt. The 12 included Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson, Clint Bowyer and Kasey Kahne. Chase Elliott, who qualified, 10th, was the only Hendrick Motorsports driver who was able to make a lap.

NASCAR said many of the teams that failed were having issues failing the laser inspection station regarding the rear steer of their cars. Junior tweeted this not long after the first round of qualifying ended.

Can't explain how our car fails laser inspection system. We ran it threw after practice JUST to be sure, and it passed. #chinscratcher ???? — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 12, 2017





Questions about the consistency of NASCAR’s laser inspection stations are nothing new. And while NASCAR has said that its on the teams to pass inspection on their first attempt, teams get frustrated with NASCAR. The cycle hasn’t stopped yet.

NASCAR currently penalizes pit selection and practice time for teams that repeatedly fail inspection on the previous weekend. Could stiffer penalties help spur more cars to pass inspection in a timely manner?

“We need to assess how we’re doing all this and make sure that the right message is sent,” NASCAR vice president Scott Miller said.

Since cars start the race with the tires they qualify on, the teams that missed qualifying will start the race on fresh tires.

Here’s the full lineup for Saturday’s race. The cars that didn’t make an attempt are ordered by owner’s points.

1. Ryan Blaney

2. Joey Logano

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

5. Kyle Busch

6. Kurt Busch

7. Denny Hamlin

8. Kevin Harvick

9. Kyle Larson

10. Chase Elliott

11. Austin Dillon

12. Jamie McMurray

13. Aric Almirola

14. Matt Kenseth

15. Daniel Suarez

16. Trevor Bayne

17. Brad Keselowski

18. Paul Menard

19. Ryan Newman

20. Chris Buescher

21. AJ Allmendinger

22. Ty Dillon

23. Matt DiBenedetto

24. Danica Patrick

25. Gray Gaulding

26. Cole Whitt

27. Jeffrey Earnhardt

28. Derrike Cope

29. Jimmie Johnson

30. Clint Bowyer

31. Kasey Kahne

32. Erik Jones

33. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

34. David Ragan

35. Michael McDowell

36. Landon Cassill

37. Reed Sorenson

38. Corey LaJoie

39. Timmy Hill

40. Carl Long

