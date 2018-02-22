Rutgers adds Joseph, Robinson to football coaching staff

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) -- Rutgers had added Noah Joseph and Cory Robinson to its football coaching staff.

Coach Chris Ash announced the additions on Thursday.

Joseph, who worked with Ash at Iowa State, will serve as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Robinson will be the cornerbacks coach and pass game coordinator.

Joseph spent the past four seasons at Indiana where he oversaw the safeties and served as recruiting coordinator on defense. In 2017, the Hoosiers ranked fourth in the Big Ten in passing defense. In 2016, the Joseph-coached secondary accounted for 13 takeaways.

Robinson spent last season at Temple where he coached cornerbacks. He helped guide the Owls to a first-place American Athletic Conference ranking in passing defense with 206.8 yards per game allowed.

He also worked at Toledo and Maryland.