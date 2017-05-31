Russell Wilson to Host Nickelodeon’s ‘Kids’ Choice Sports’ Awards for 3rd Year Running (Video)

Third time is the charm for Russell Wilson when it comes to Nickelodeon’s “Kids’ Choice Sports” Awards.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback was named as host of the messy awards show for the third time running in an announcement from the network Wednesday morning.

“Super excited and honored to three-peat and host Nickelodeon’s ‘Kids’ Choice Sports 2017.’ Kids get ready … three times the slime coming your way,” Wilson said.

Voting opens today on Nick.com, and the show airs Sunday, July 16 at 8 p.m.

Having acted as host more times than he’s played in a Super Bowl, Wilson, 28, has both gotten married — to singer Ciara in July 2016 — and become a father — to daughter Sienna last month — in the three years since he first took to the sticky stage.

Among the athletic nominees this year are pregnant tennis super star Serena Williams, five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, international soccer sensation Cristiano Ronaldo, and recently-retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“Kids’ Choice Sports 2017” will be taped live on Thursday, July 13, from UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, and air July 16 at 8 p.m. The show’s sponsors include include Airheads, Crest, Nationwide’s Make Safe Happen, Popsicle, Chrysler Pacifica, Capri Sun and Verizon.

See the full list of nominees below.

FAVORITE MALE ATHLETE

They are, simply put, the best athletes of the year. Driving the offense or barreling through the toughest defense, they never cease to amaze fans with their athleticism, moves and mastery of the game. In short, the nominees for these two categories represent the best male and female athletes currently competing in traditional sports.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Soccer, Real Madrid C.F. La Liga)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. (NASCAR)

Kris Bryant (MLB, Chicago Cubs)

LeBron James (NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers)

Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)

Tom Brady (NFL, New England Patriots)

FAVORITE FEMALE ATHLETE

Alex Morgan (NWSL, Olympique Lyonnais)

Katie Ledecky (Competitive Swimmer)

Mikaela Shiffrin (Skiing, US Ski Team)

Nneka Ogwumike (WNBA, Los Angeles Sparks)

Serena Williams (WTA)

Simone Biles (Professional Artistic Gymnast)

KING OF SWAG

All professional athletes do incredible things, but there are a select few who also look incredible while they’re doing it. The male and female nominees in this category are the best dressed and most stylin’ athletes off the court. The King of Swag and the Queen of Swag are two separate awards that will be presented together.

Cam Newton (NFL, Carolina Panthers)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Soccer, Real Madrid C.F.)

DeAndre Jordan (NBA, Los Angeles Clippers)

Rickie Fowler (Professional Golfer)

Russell Wilson (NFL, Seattle Seahawks)

Von Miller (NFL, Denver Broncos)

QUEEN OF SWAG

Caroline Wozniacki (WTA)

Danica Patrick (NASCAR)

Lizzie Armanto (Professional Skateboarder)

Serena Williams (WTA)

Skylar Diggins (WNBA, Dallas Wings)

Torah Bright (Professional Snowboarder)

BEST CANNON

Some of the most incredible arms in sports belong to athletes from the worlds of baseball, football and tennis. This category honors the outfielders, pitchers, catchers, quarterbacks and tennis players with the strongest arms in the game.

Aaron Rodgers (NFL, Green Bay Packers)

Andy Murray (Professional Tennis Player)

Justin Verlander (MLB, Detroit Tigers)

Matt Ryan (NFL, Atlanta Falcons)

Max Scherzer (MLB, Washington Nationals)

Serena Williams (WTA)

BIGGEST POWERHOUSE

This award honors those players that are an undeniable force on the field and on the court. Like a freight train or a Mack Truck, these athletes have so much power in their play that they cannot be stopped. They are the sluggers who hit the farthest homeruns, the tennis players with the fastest serves, the power forwards that slam dunk with such force they can shatter a backboard, the running backs that move with such power that it takes an entire team to stop them, and are the most unstoppable players in sports this year.

Claressa Shields (Professional Boxer)

David Ortiz (MLB, Boston Red Sox)

DeMarcus Cousins (NBA, New Orleans Pelicans)

Mike Trout (MLB, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim)

