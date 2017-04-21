Russell Westbrook's news-conference expletive cost him 15 bleepin' grand

So, as it turns out, the NBA does not much like it when players say the F-word during nationally televised post-playoff-game news conferences that go viral.

How much does the league not like it? Fifteen stacks’ worth of antipathy. From the NBA’s Friday announcement:

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook has been fined $15,000 for using inappropriate language during a postgame media interview, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

Westbrook made his comments following the Thunder’s 115-111 loss to the Houston Rockets on April 19 at Toyota Center.

In the extraordinarily unlikely event that you are unfamiliar with the “inappropriate language” that Westbrook used in responding to a question about his historic 51-point, 13-assist, 10-rebound triple-double in Oklahoma City’s Game 2 loss to the Rockets, here it is, with the offending portion bleeped out. Still, just in case, listener discretion is advised:

Russ did not hold back. pic.twitter.com/J9eedCmS0q — ESPN (@espn) April 20, 2017





Asked about the fine after the Thunder’s shootaround prior to Friday night’s Game 3 at Chesapeake Energy Arena, Westbrook bristled a bit, but took the hit in stride:

Russell Westbrook on the $15K fine: "if you cuss you get fined." Hope others get fined for cussing as he did. pic.twitter.com/Q5r5uaMS1P — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) April 21, 2017





“If you cuss, you get fined, so if somebody else cuss, make sure when they cuss … I hope they get fined, too,” he told reporters. “It is what it is. I’m OK with it. I’ll take it.”

Out of the frying pan, and into the fire.

NBA players should be able to say the f-word freely but get fined every time they say "it is what it is." — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) April 21, 2017





Look on the bright side, Russ. At least you didn’t kick a basketball into the stands, like Kelly Oubre Jr. did. That would’ve cost you an extra 10 large. The lesson, as always: kicking balls ain’t nice at all, and words are less expensive.

