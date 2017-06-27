Russell Westbrook wins Most Valuable Player at 2017 NBA Awards

As the regular season wound down, the takes flew fast and furious, but now, the debate is over. At the inaugural NBA Awards show in New York on Monday night, Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook was named the NBA’s 2016-17 Most Valuable Player.

Westbrook topped fellow finalists James Harden of the Houston Rockets and Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs in the voting, following a campaign in which he became the first player since Oscar Robertson during the 1961-62 season to average a triple-double over the course of an entire NBA season. The 28-year-old All-Star point guard averaged an NBA-best 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per night, absolutely carrying a Thunder team that had just lost top scorer Kevin Durant in free agency to a playoff berth despite a glaring lack of secondary creators and offensive talent surrounding him.

Thunder's Russell Westbrook made all types of history during his 2017 NBA MVP season… pic.twitter.com/XJJXLGSRQE — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 27, 2017





After taking the stage and accepting the Maurice Podoloff Trophy, Westbrook quickly thanked God before expressing gratitude to the Thunder organization — owner Clay Bennett, general manager Sam Presti, assistant general manager Troy Weaver, coach Billy Donovan, assistant coach Maurice Cheeks — for “believing in me and drafting me No. 4 [overall in the 2008 NBA draft] when nobody thought that was a great decision.” Westbrook then made a point of thanking all of the behind-the-scenes folks who make the Thunder run — “the film guys, the team doctors, the trainers, the massage therapists, the strength and conditioning staff, the equipment team,” and even the business office and chefs — for helping get him ready to compete every night.

Westbrook then brought several of his teammates in attendance in Manhattan — Nick Collison, Andre Roberson, Taj Gibson, Enes Kanter and Dunk of the Year winner Victor Oladipo — up on stage to share the moment with him.

“These are my brothers, man,” Westbrook said. “These guys sacrificed so much for me throughout the year. It was obviously an amazing season for me, but without these guys [and] the rest of our guys that’s not here, man, none of this would be possible. So this award is not for me. It’s for all of these guys, and I’m very, very thankful to have you guys in my corner. You guys are my brothers, for life.”

Westbrook got 69 of 100 possible first-place votes in MVP balloting, topping Harden (22), Leonard (nine) and fourth-place finisher LeBron James, according to the NBA:

A clearer look at the voting chart, via @NBAPR: pic.twitter.com/o0ptOh7YJ6 — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) June 27, 2017





That left the famously bristly Westbrook in a somewhat unfamiliar position on the stage.

“I never thought I’d be saying this up here today, but: I want to thank the media,” he joked. “[…] I feel like I go out every night and compete at a very, very high level, and I’m thankful for you guys noticing that, so thank you.”

After making special mention of the fans in Oklahoma City, who’ve been “riding with me since day one, through good games, bad games, always there, lifting me up,” Westbrook turned his attention — and his emotion — to his family.

“Without you guys, I don’t know where I would be,” he said. “I can’t be standing here without your support, your sacrifice, everything you guys have done for me, starting with my parents. My parents … man. You guys did any and everything to make sure me and my brother had anything we wanted.”

At that, he laughed, and took off his glasses.

“I told myself I wasn’t going to cry,” he said.

And yet, he got choked up.

“I can’t say thank you enough,” he continued. “You guys sacrificed. Everything you’ve done … Pops, O.G., working two jobs, getting up at four in the morning, waking me up every night, going to the gym, shooting hoops outside, staying up late, playing the video games, man. To my mom, doing everything to keep our family together. Truly blessed to have you as my mother. It’s just so amazing — I couldn’t be able to do none of this without you guys. I can’t say thank you enough. There’s so many things I can say about you guys, just for putting me here. I’m just thankful to have you guys in my corner. I love you guys.”