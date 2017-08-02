Jeffrey Donenfeld’s friends questioned his sanity when he told them he was traveling to North Korea to run a marathon.

“They were like, ‘You’re crazy. Why would you ever go there?'”

John Kivel’s family was only a bit more understanding when he revealed he, too, had signed up to race in Pyongyang.

“They said, ‘That’s stupid, but it doesn’t surprise me you would do that.'”

Rebecca High also received a few disapproving looks when she confessed her next vacation destination was enemy territory for Americans.

“A lot of people were concerned about my safety. They were like, ‘Go to Greece or somewhere like that.'”

Since North Korea first opened the Pyongyang Marathon to amateur runners from other countries four years ago, adventure seekers from around the world have sacrificed basic freedoms and brushed off safety concerns to participate each April. Among the roughly 4,000 foreign runners have been hundreds of Americans of all ages and backgrounds, from a 79-year-old retired teacher from Washington, to a 33-year-old cable TV technician from Wyoming, to a 43-year-old finance professor from Florida.

An appetite for unconventional travel experiences and a deep curiosity about North Korea typically have attracted American runners. They’re drawn by the chance to complete a grueling test of endurance while also challenging their perceptions of a country best known for its survive-at-all-costs regime, nuclear antagonism and widespread human rights abuses.

“I never considered myself a runner,” said High, a Los Angeles resident. “I would never have been like, ‘Oh, a marathon in Mexico. I’ll go.’ It was definitely North Korea that intrigued me. It was a chance to do this extreme thing in an extreme land and to experience this weird, closed-off, vilified country in an unusual way.”

To most Americans who have participated in the Pyongyang Marathon, the race-day atmosphere feels festive yet rehearsed.

When runners enter 50,000-seat Kim Il-sung Stadium to begin the race, they’re typically greeted by loud, unusually persistent applause from a capacity crowd clad mostly in suits and ties or dresses and heels. Hardly anyone in the stands leaves until all the runners cross the finish line and the medal ceremony is complete.

“You just know they’re asked to be there,” said Kivel, a Boston native who now works in Shanghai as a pharmaceutical rep. “It doesn’t seem as natural as what we’re used to. People aren’t chowing down popcorn and soda. They’re just sitting there.”

The ambiance seems to grow a bit more spontaneous in the middle of the race as runners weave through the streets of Pyongyang. Residents routinely offer a seemingly natural smile or wave from their apartment balconies and groups of schoolchildren gather alongside the course to high-five runners or shout words of encouragement.

Some argue that little by little those interactions help melt the distrust of foreigners prevalent in North Korea. Others insist tourism in North Korea is doing far more harm than good. It has long been a tricky dilemma for American travelers until last month when the U.S. government took the decision out of their hands.

____________________

View photos The Pyongyang Marathon begins and ends inside Kim Il Sung Stadium. (Courtesy John Kivel) More

On July 21, the U.S. State Department announced it is banning American citizens from traveling to North Korea, citing the risk of arrest and imprisonment by the country’s authoritarian regime. The decision came just over a month after the death of Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia student arrested on Jan. 1, 2016 and sentenced to 15 years of hard labor in a prison camp for stealing a propaganda poster from his Pyongyang hotel.

In what it astonishingly later described as a “humanitarian gesture,” North Korea handed Warmbier over to the U.S. in a vegetative state on June 13, claiming his condition was a result not of torture but the combination of food-borne botulism and sleeping pills. Warmbier died six days later without emerging from his coma and American doctors found evidence of extensive brain damage caused by the deprivation of oxygen.

Read More