Rudy Gobert lip syncs about loyalty as Jazz fans fan (and set) #Betrayward flames

Rudy Gobert’s never been the type to hide his feelings on social media. So when Gordon Hayward decided to leave the Utah Jazz to join the Boston Celtics in free agency after a confusing and chaotic July 4 full of reports and refutations ultimately capped by a 2,100-word Players’ Tribune essay, it seemed likely that the All-NBA center and the Jazz’s new unquestioned focal point might have a thing or two to say about it.

As it turns out, he didn’t. He did, however, mouth the words as someone else said them.

Um … it's safe to say Rudy Gobert found out about Gordon Hayward signing with Boston. ( rudygobert27 | Instagram) pic.twitter.com/QdiT5olQxD — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 5, 2017





Yep: in the hours after Hayward’s future became clear, Gobert decided to share with his Instagram followers a clip of him listening to Chris Brown’s “Loyal,” and mouthing the phrase “These hoes ain’t loyal” while shaking his head. Get it?

It’s a bit of a harsh response from someone clearly feeling some French Rejection, but it was far from the only one offered by those in and around Salt Lake City on Wednesday. Some of those responses, as has now become a rite of passage whenever a star player leaves town, featured flames, in the sense of 140-character shots …





I will rain boos down upon you upon your return to vivint #betrayward pic.twitter.com/iz4ZKamkXQ — Salani Kitake (@dillidalley) July 4, 2017





No statue. No number in the rafters. No legend. No legacy. Just ML Carr Celtic status. I guess it's easier in the East. #betrayward pic.twitter.com/NHMxbVO304 — Mig Baird (@MigBaird) July 4, 2017





DM me for new hairstyle ideas I don't want to be mistaken for some dill weed of a traitor #betrayward pic.twitter.com/EnOHmxkEXI — hateward (@alexevans2313) July 5, 2017





Excuse me….I have to go and drop a Gordon and wipe my Hayward! Not happy with how that went down, left high and dry! #betrayward — Spencer Davenport (@dportfor3) July 5, 2017





I think I'm going to call into work sick tomorrow, except I'll wait until 4:55 PM and send my boss a nice worded email. #Betrayward — Brandon Hadley (@hadleyfoo) July 5, 2017





… and, much more regrettably, actual fire:

























Jersey-burning as a specific response to a player’s exit will always feel insane to me, though the motivation behind it comes from an easy-to-pinpoint place: feeling like a jilted lover, a bride left at the altar. As SLC Dunk’s Mylo wrote, “Gordon Hayward broke up with us and all we got was a ghost written Players’ Tribune article and a 4th of July of leaks, he’s not sure, then the final blow. He couldn’t even break up with Utah right.”

That notion — that Hayward and his camp acted not just sloppily, but cruelly — extended beyond fan-first blogs and into local media covering the departure:

Gordon Hayward's next piece on The Players' Tribune should be titled, "I'm sorry, Utah, Jazz fans and media" — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) July 5, 2017





Hayward doesn't owe an apology for choosing Boston, but he selfishly played with emotions and reputations by handling things how he did. — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) July 5, 2017





From Salt Lake Tribune columnist Gordon Monson:

Goodbye, Gordon Hayward, we hardly knew you.

Not the real you.

Not the you who was ducking out down a back alley, looking for the easier route. […]

He leaves behind the team, the people, who may not have been perfect but that were fine enough to help develop him into the player he is. That says something about who and what Hayward is, as a competitor, as a man. That’s the confounded thing about NBA free agency — players expect fans and franchises to give them darn near everything they’ve got, and then when they mostly receive it, they remember the times when maybe they didn’t get everything exactly the way they wanted it. And they run off to some other place where the grass looks greener, but the people and circumstances are no more flawless.

