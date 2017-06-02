The Royals have released Bobby Parnell

The Kansas City Royals have released righty reliever Bobby Parnell.

Parnell actually opted out of his minor league deal and asked for his release when it became clear that he had no spot in the big league bullpen for the Royals. This after he posted a 4.71 ERA and a 17/13 K/BB ratio over 21 relief innings for Triple-A Omaha.

Parnell was once a dominant reliever with the Mets, but he spent nearly two years recovering from Tommy John surgery before an uninspiring six-game stint with the Tigers last year. He was last effective in 2013. Unfortunately, he’s a reminder that while Tommy John surgery has become almost routine, not everyone comes back from it as good as new.

