Royals hope bats stay hot vs. Indians

CLEVELAND -- The Kansas City Royals have had trouble scoring runs this season, but they will go into their game in Cleveland on Saturday fresh off one of their most impressive offensive displays of the season.

On Friday night, in the first game of their three-game series, the Royals trailed 4-0 after three innings, but scored six unanswered runs over the last six innings in a 6-4 win over the Indians.

Kansas City pitchers held Cleveland hitters scoreless on three hits over the final six innings.

Coming into the game the Royals were last in the American League in 10 offensive categories, including batting average, runs, hits, doubles, slugging percentage and on base percentage.

However, Kansas City's hitters are starting to show some signs of life. The win Friday was the third time in their last 16 games that the Royals came back from a deficit of four or more runs to win a game.

"It was a great comeback. Down by four, but the guys found a way to come back and win it," manager Ned Yost said.

Cleveland's pitching staff was expected to be among the best in the American League this year. That prediction has been half right. Indians relievers lead the American League with a 2.29 ERA, but their starting pitchers are last in the league with a 4.98 ERA.

Closer Chad Allen is averaging 13.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a 2.29 ERA, and he is tied for the league lead with 13 saves. Andrew Miller is 3-0 with an 0.72 ERA. Miller is averaging 12 strikeouts per nine innings and opposing batters are hitting .145 against him.

Manager Terry Francona loves the durability and the availability of his relief corps.

"I love our 'pen," Francona said. "They take a lot of pride in being available. They all want to take the ball."

Struggling right-hander Danny Salazar (3-4, 5.55 ERA) will start for Cleveland on Saturday. In four starts in the month of May, Salazar is 1-2 with a 7.50 ERA. Opposing teams are hitting .311 against him in those four starts, during which he has allowed eight home runs in 18 innings. Salazar's penchant for giving up home runs could be a problem for him against a Royals team that has hit 15 in its last seven games.

Salazar last faced the Royals on May 5, a 3-1 loss at Kansas City in which Salazar gave up two runs on eight hits, with seven strikeouts and two walks. In 13 career starts against Kansas City, Salazar is 7-6 with a 3.63 ERA.

The Royals will counter with Jason Vargas, who is 5-2 with a 2.30 ERA that ranks third in the American League. Like Salazar, Vargas has been struggling in recent starts. In his last two outings, he is 0-2 with an 8.10 ERA.

In a start against Cleveland on May 6, Vargas pitched six scoreless innings on four hits, with six strikeouts and two walks. In 14 career starts against the Indians, Vargas is 6-3 with a 4.33 ERA.