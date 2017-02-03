Royals, Herrera agree to $5,325,000 deal, avoid arbitration

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera during a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Royals and closer Kelvin Herrera have agreed to a $5,325,000, one-year contract, avoiding arbitration with one of the top relievers in baseball.

Herrera can also earn $50,000 for making the All-Star Game, which he has done the past two seasons.

The 27-year-old right-hander is assuming the closer job after the Royals traded Wade Davis to the Chicago Cubs this offseason. But Herrera has plenty of experience in the role, saving 12 games last season when Davis was dealing with some lingering injuries.

Herrera has a 2.63 ERA over parts of six seasons, and has appeared in at least 70 games each of the past three. His strikeout-to-walk ratio last season was also the best of his career.

Kansas City has signed all of its arbitration-eligible players for this season.