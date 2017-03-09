Roy Williams takes shot at President Trump

NEW YORK – This Atlantic Coast Conference basketball tournament needs to come with an adult language warning.

Wednesday, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim ripped the traditional ACC tournament home of Greensboro, N.C., and following it up by saying “I don’t give a [expletive].” Then Duke guard Grayson Allen was assessed a technical foul for bellowing an F-bomb and slamming the ball to the court after being called for a foul.

Then, after his team routed Miami on Thursday, North Carolina coach Roy Williams took a profane shot at President Donald Trump.

“Now everybody’s has got social media, and we don’t need “The New York Times” to find out what in the dickens is going on in the country,” Williams said, in response to a question about presumed media and recruiting benefits to playing this tourney in a big city. “You know, our president tweets out more bulls— than anybody I’ve ever seen. We’ve got social media.”

Roy Williams on social media and the president’s tweeting habits… If you know anything about Coach, you know this is worth a listen! pic.twitter.com/JV1ECdbiCt — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) March 9, 2017

After that, the Hall of Fame coach got back to the question at hand.

“In the old days, there’s no question [New York] was the media capital of the world, but I’m not sure it is right now,” he said. “… But it has value. I’m not saying it doesn’t. I don’t think we have to go overboard.”

We can await a response from The First Tweeter at some point. Surely he has nothing better to do.

Meanwhile, the ACC tourney location debate apparently will rage on – one of the advantages of having multiple Hall of Fame coaches near the ends of their careers is that they’re not shy about saying what they really think. Williams had more to say, defending Greensboro while also showing more deference to other locations than he did to Trump.

“This is America. Everybody’s got the right to their opinion,” Williams said. “… I love moving the tournament around. I think it’s good. But the Masters was played at Augusta National. Augusta’s not a very big town. We keep taking the tournament back there.

“I still think it’s good for us to move around. I loved Washington, D.C., last year. New York is doing a great job. I love Greensboro.

“Don’t ever forget your roots. … One of my big goals is never forget where I came from, and I think we have tremendous history in this league. But Jimmy’s got the right to have his opinion. It doesn’t mean that he’s wrong. I played golf with him one time, and he thought it was going to make left, and the sucker broke right. So every now and then he makes a mistake too. It’s OK. He can have that opinion. I’m fine with that.”

