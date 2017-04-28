What route will the Buffalo Bills take on the second day of the draft?

In round one of the NFL draft, we saw the Buffalo Bills trade back from number 10 to 27 and select cornerback Tre’Davious White out of LSU. Trading with the Kansas City Chiefs helped the Bills gain a third round pick this year and first rounder next year. With rounds two and three tonight, Buffalo holds the 44th pick in the second round and picks #75 and #91(from Kansas City) in the third round. Let’s take a look at who could hear their name called and be drafted to the Bills.

AROUND COVER32

2017 NFL Draft: See who was taken on Day 1 – NFL Draft First Round Results

Around the NFL: Reaction to Bears trading up to take QB Mitch Trubisky

Extended Draft Coverage: Taking a look at the Bills’ first one trade with the Texans

Bills News: Buffalo draft prospects complete edition

Follow us on Twitter here

Zay Jones — Wide Receiver — East Carolina

One of the Bills biggest needs as of right now is wide receiver. Zay Jones is 6’2″ and he ran a 4.45 for his 40 at the combine. Adding another tall receiver who has speed can help the Buffalo receiving core. His stats also show what kind of player he is when he is open.

In his college career, he played in 50 games while starting 41 of them. He had 399 receptions for 4,279 yards and 23 touchdowns. His 399 catches was a record for most catches in a career. Jones also set a record in 2016 of 158 catches in a single season and adding on 1,746 yards and 8 touchdowns. Also, the Bills have Phil McGeoghan as the their wide receivers coach who worked with Zay Jones at East Carolina so McGeoghan knows exactly how to use Jones.

Zach Cunningham — Linebacker — Vanderbilt

Some would say that it was a surprise to see Cunningham fall out of the first round so he could easily be steal for a team in the second or third round. He is a big linebacker who responds quickly to plays and is fast on his feet. A big key to Cunningham is that has the ability to create trouble for an offense and cause turnovers.

He is also athletic enough to the point where he can do coverage against running backs and tight ends. With the Bills going back to a 4-3 defense, picking up a linebacker would help improve the defense and pair him up with Bills projected starting middle linebacker Reggie Ragland. If Buffalo has the opportunity to draft Cunningham, they could take advantage of it and grab him.

Cam Robinson — Offensive Lineman — Alabama

It was up in the air of whether or not Cam Robinson would be drafted in the first round. Since he fell out of the first round, he will provide value to a team that is need of an offensive tackle. At 6’6″ and 322 pounds, he can bring size to the Bills offensive line and even though he’s listed as a left tackle the Bills can put him on the right side with John Miller.

Robinson has had some run-ins with the law which may have caused him to drop out of the first round, but don’t ignore what he can do on the field as he was generally considered the top offensive tackle in this draft. He has power and speed which makes him dangerous when he goes for that first initial block. He plays until he hears the whistle and he can work his way up to the next level and take on linebackers.

Robinson can provide the Bills more protection for Tyrod Taylor while providing another blocker for LeSean McCoy. He is coming in as a left tackle, but the Bills can change his position to right tackle to provide an upgrade. If the Bills were to draft Cam Robinson, Bills current starting right tackle Jordan Mills could see his starting job slip right out of his hands.

READ MORE: Buffalo land’s LSU cornerback White in first round

The post What route will the Buffalo Bills take on the second day of the draft? appeared first on Cover32.