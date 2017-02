FILE - In this May 29, 2016, file photo, Ariya Jutanugarn, of Thailand, hits from the second tee during the final round of the LPGA Volvik Championship golf tournament at the Travis Pointe Country Club, in Ann Arbor, Mich. A day ahead of the start of the Women's Australian Open at Royal Adelaide, the 21-year-old Thai golfer also says she's not putting pressure on herself to overtake Lydia Ko for the No. 1 ranking. Jutanugarn will tee off in the first round on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez, File)

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) -- Unseasonal heavy rain forced LPGA Thailand organizers to suspend second-round play on Friday.

Play was halted for hours, and 13 players didn't start, including co-leaders Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand and Amy Yang of South Korea.

The second round will resume on Saturday.