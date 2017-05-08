Rough road: Last-place Giants delayed by bus breakdown

San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto protests a balk called on him during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael E. Keating)

NEW YORK (AP) — The San Francisco Giants' breakdowns are extending off the field.

After getting swept by the Cincinnati Reds in a three-game weekend series and getting outscored 31-5, San Francisco had to scramble when one of its buses broke down Sunday about halfway on the drive to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Kentucky.

Smoke began coming out of the bus carrying players. The bus carrying staff pulled over, and the players got on — filling the aisles. The trip to the airport was delayed by only a few minutes.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy didn't wait for the bus to Citi Field on Monday.

"I took an Uber," he said.

San Francisco, an NL-worst 11-21, began its trip May 1 by winning at Los Angeles against Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw. The Giants had not been outscored by 26 runs in a three-game series since 1894 against Boston, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

"We're a funny club," Bochy said. "You got to be careful that you do assume the attitude that, hey, we'll be fine. We'll be fine. But, we're not fine now, and it's time for us to do something."