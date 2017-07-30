Rose Bowl-winning kicker Matt Boermeester is off USC roster

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Southern California kicker Matt Boermeester is no longer on the Trojans' roster after hitting the winning field goal in the Rose Bowl last January.

Boermeester was not listed among the Trojans' players when they held their first practice of training camp Saturday.

Boermeester was suspended from the team in February after an undisclosed ''student code of conduct issue.'' The school has released no details of Boermeester's troubles.

Boermeester made a 46-yard field goal as time expired to end USC's thrilling 52-49 victory over Penn State. He made 18 of 25 field goal attempts last season.

Redshirt freshman Michael Brown is the only placekicker currently on the roster for USC, the preseason favorite to win the Pac-12.

---

