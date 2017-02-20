Rory McIlroy teed it up with President Trump over the weekend

Are you a PGA Tour golfer on the disabled list? Preferably a major winner? Then President Donald Trump is interested in playing golf with you on the weekends in Florida.

A weekend after Ernie Els was unable to play in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a neck injury and wound up playing with the 45th President, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, who is on the shelf for a few more weeks with a rib injury, played with Trump at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., according to No Laying Up.

McIlroy, who rode in a cart for all 18 holes of the round, said afterward, “He probably shot around 80. He’s a decent player for a guy in his 70s!”

Joining McIlroy and Trump were Nick Mullen from International Sports Management, McIlroy’s one-time representation firm, and Trump friend Rich Levine. McIlroy and Trump also posed for a picture with former New York Yankees player Paul O’Neill and Clear Sports CEO Garry Singer.

Big battle today at Trump International with Clear CEO Garry Singer @McIlroyRory @PaulONeillYES @realDonaldTrump Drain the putt… pic.twitter.com/AZJqEVtlBT — ClearSports (@ClearSportsLLC) February 19, 2017





According to No Laying Up, McIlroy was given little notice about the opening in Trump’s foursome, finding out on Saturday night. He hadn’t intended to come back to playing golf until the next weekend, when he returns to the PGA Tour at the WGC-Mexico Championship, but made it work for an opportunity to play with the President.