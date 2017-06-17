Rory McIlroy, former PGA winner Elkington get into serious Twitter beef

Rory McIlroy has never been shy about stepping in to defend himself against his critics, wherever they may be. And that was certainly the case on Friday night when the four-time major champion went on offense against 1995 PGA champion Steve Elkington.

Elkington, who owns a golf instruction-driven website called Secret Golf, tweeted that he felt McIlroy, who missed his second-consecutive cut at the U.S. Open on Friday at Erin Hills, had grown bored with the game.

Though McIlroy’s handle wasn’t mentioned explicitly, the Ulsterman responded directly to Elkington.

Rory is so bored playiing golf…without Tiger the threshold is prolly 4 majors with 100mill in bank — Steve Elkington (@elkpga) June 17, 2017





More like 200mil… not bad for a "bored" 28 year old… plenty more where that came from. pic.twitter.com/R2nigEaee7 — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 17, 2017





It was 5 mill https://t.co/4vTFyUpY7p — Steve Elkington (@elkpga) June 17, 2017





That's why jack designed 100's of golf courses… and it's knew… mustn't have taught grammar in the 50's…. — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 17, 2017





Most of the Twitterati declared McIlroy the winner, though no one every really wins in these kinds of things. For McIlroy, he’ll take a little time to himself before heading to Connecticut early next week for his first-ever start in the Travelers Championship near Hartford.

