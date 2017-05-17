Rookie offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty has fan in former Giant David Diehl

Offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty has not played in an NFL regular season game. The sixth-round pick out of the University of Pittsburgh has drawn comparisons to a former Giants lineman who is impressed by what he sees.

David Diehl played his entire NFL career with the Giants. He was the starting left guard for the teams that won Super Bowls XLII and XLVI. Diehl thinks Bisnowaty has the potential to be great.

“He was a four-year starter at Pitt, a tough kid, finishes plays, has a mean streak,” Diehl said in an interview with NJ Advance Media at the 2017 Clara Maass Medical Center Golf Invitational. “He is your blue-collar guy, everything you look for in an offensive lineman.”

The Giants agree with Diehl’s assessment. This is why they traded up to select him.

Bisnowaty has good size (6-foot-6, 304 pounds), power, and versatility (he can also play guard). There are questions about his athleticism and agility. Bisnowaty’s durability is questionable as well. He had a history of nagging injuries at Pittsburgh.

“You could tell throughout this past season that some injuries really hampered his lower body,” Diehl said.

Bisnowaty is not what fans expected. Sixth-round picks are not locks to make a team’s 53-man roster. Bisnowaty will probably not beat out Bobby Hart or free agent signee D.J. Fluker for the starting right tackle position. Diehl still thinks Bisnowaty has what it takes to succeed in the NFL.

“He’s a guy who you know is going to come in and work and earn his spot, take advantage of his opportunity,” Diehl said. “I haven’t met him yet, but hearing his interviews and hearing him talk, he seems to have the framework that he knows he’s going to come in here and work, and provide whatever he can to make this football team.”

Diehl knows a little something about being a late-round pick. He was a fifth-round pick out of Illinois in 2003.

