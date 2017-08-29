Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne share first wedding photos

Ronda Rousey was not one of the millions who watched (legally or otherwise) Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor’s fight on Saturday.

Why?

Turns out she had more important things to do, like getting married.

Rosey and her now-husband, fellow UFC fighter Travis Browne, got married in Hawaii on Saturday, and photos of the ceremony are making their way to social media.









Rousey, 30, and Browne, 35, confirmed their relationship in 2015 and announced their engagement this past April. Browne proposed to Rousey underneath a waterfall in New Zealand, telling TMZ “it felt like the right place to do it.”









Congrats, Ronda and Travis.