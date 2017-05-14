Ronaldo's 400th, 401st Real Madrid goals keep them on track for La Liga title; Barcelona also wins

Briefly, things got nervy in both Madrid and on Gran Canaria, out in the Atlantic Ocean.

Real Madrid had let Sevilla back into the game just past halftime, after going up 2-0. In Las Palmas, Barcelona had done the exact same just after the hour. And mid-May is the time of year when any little slip could very well decide the title.

After all, Real and Barca – the two-time defending champion – are tied on points at the top of La Liga, even though the record-winners from the capital hold a game in hand. Then again, Barca controls the head-to-head tiebreaker.

But both teams won in the end on Sunday, bouncing back from having their leads cut to 2-1 by running out to identical 4-1 victories. This ensures that the title race will go down to the wire. The sides now have 87 points apiece. Barca has a game left; Real two.

The action was highlighted by a brace for Real’s Ronaldo – who scored his 400th and 401st goals for the club (astonishingly, in just eight seasons) with a tap-in and a must-see strike – and a hat-trick for Barcelona’s Neymar. The Brazilian thus boosted his league goal total in this troubled season by 30 percent, taking it from 10 to 13 tallies.

Real Madrid’s early opener was a tad controversial, as Nacho quickly took a free kick while no one was paying attention. But the referee allowed it, and if Real itself didn’t demand that Sevilla’s wall be set up at the requisite distance, Nacho was indeed within his rights to strike the inert ball immediately.

INCREÍBLE GOL, goooooooooooool del @realmadrid, gooooooooooooool de @nachofi1990 que madrugó a todos en un tiro libre #beINLaLiga pic.twitter.com/3h8yq0V7ON — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) May 14, 2017





At any rate, Ronaldo got the second in the 23rd minute. And it wasn’t just his 400th for the club but it also proved to be the match-winner that might help clinch Real’s first league title in five years.

Goooooooooool de CR7, gooooooooooooool 400 de @cristiano con el @realmadrid, el más sencillo, sólo la empujó tras un rebote #beINLaLiga pic.twitter.com/0Pg21O3LlB — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) May 14, 2017





Sevilla got dangerous thereafter, though, especially through Stevan Jovetic. He finally scored in the 49th minute when he placed a long shot into the low corner, beating the imperious Keylor Navas at last.

Gooooooooooooool de @SJovetic, goooooooool del @sevillafc que pone interesante el partido con una gran definición #beINLaLiga pic.twitter.com/a5F2DVtarU — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) May 14, 2017





But Ronaldo restored order in the 78th with a stupendous strike from the Toni Kroos cutback that went in off the underside of the bar.

GOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLAAAAAAZZZZZOOOOOOOOOO de @cristiano, un remate imparable al ángulo para el tercero del @realmadrid #beINLaLiga pic.twitter.com/oqFvMBPCwd — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) May 14, 2017





The German himself got the fourth. Kroos applied a marvelous finish off the outside of his boot on the ball, spinning it into the side netting.





Meanwhile, at Las Palmas, Barca took longer to get going. But in the 25th minute, Andres Iniesta received a sly backheel from Sergio Busquets and sprung Luis Suarez with a ball that was, well, perfect. The Uruguayan laid it off for Neymar at the last moment to hand the Brazilian a simple tap-in.

GOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!! Easy tap in for @neymarjr… but that Busquets pass ???? pic.twitter.com/nuLdSjGd6o — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) May 14, 2017





Just a few minutes later, Neymar returned the favor by swinging in a splendidly-placed ball over the top for Suarez. He caught up to it and chipped the goalkeeper with an impossibly subtle one-touch toe-poke to make it two.

GOOOAAAALLLL!!!!

@neymarjr turns provider with a SUPERB through ball which @LuisSuarez9 dispatches expertly. 2-0. pic.twitter.com/lsuU4X4bze — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) May 14, 2017





But after the hour, Las Palmas cut the lead in half in a moment of defensive frailty by Barca as Pedro Bigas slid in a low cross on one of the home team’s rare chances.