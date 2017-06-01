Ronald Darby must produce as the Buffalo Bills number one cornerback

The number two cornerback since his arrival in Buffalo, Ronald Darby has quietly turned into one of the NFL’s best corners. Playing behind Stephon Gilmore, Darby has flown under the radar outside of Buffalo. However, following the free agency departure of Stephon Gilmore, Ronald Darby will now be forced into both the local and national spotlight as the Buffalo Bills number one cornerback.

Entering his third NFL season and only being 23 years old, Darby is also the veteran cornerback on the Bills roster. This puts him in a leadership role for the secondary and one that he must take in stride if the Bills are succeed this season and in the future. Another factor at play here will also be whether or not Darby can succeed in his new role as the number one cornerback.

That said, this situation should be all-too familiar for fans of the Buffalo Bills. Just a few years ago, fans were watching Ronald Darby play the number two role to Stephon Gilmore, another player who had a lot of question marks around him. With both players continuing to become top end corners in this league, fans will now see Darby take on a bigger role while also serving as a mentor to rookie first round pick Tre’Davious White.

When asked about White and if he will help the first round selection the same way Gilmore helped him, Darby told the Buffalo media that, “Yeah, I’m going to be there to help him. He came into a great system. We mix it up a lot here, so he’ll be able to make a lot of plays. It ain’t just press man, one-on-one. Whatever he needs – him, Kevon Seymour, anybody – I’m always there to help.”

While Darby’s performance in his sophomore season did not match many of the preseason expectations, Darby was par for the course when it came to a defense that had a severe regression in 2016. With a new defensive scheme and a new head coach, I firmly expect Darby to have a bounceback year and at least keep the Buffalo secondary competitive this season.

With 2017 set to be a rebuilding campaign for the Bills, the performance of Ronald Darby will be one to watch. If he produces this season, Darby will secure his spot as a future member of the Buffalo Bills. However, if he struggles, the Bills may have more defensive issues than originally thought.

