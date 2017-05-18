Ron Malec, Jimmie Johnson’s car chief, to receive lifetime achievement award

Ron Malec, car chief for seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, has been named as the second recipient of the Lunniss Lifetime Achievement Award.

Malec will receive the award during a brunch this Saturday at the Hendrick Motorsports compound, a half-mile away from Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The award was established in 2016, with the first recipient being Brian Lunniss himself.

Per a media release, the award “is dedicated to the hardest working hands in racing – the unsung heroes of motorsports – those who possess exceptional drive and inspire the team to win.

“The Lunniss Award is reserved for mechanics in motorsports who demonstrate remarkable achievements during their career.”

Malec was chosen to become the award’s second recipient for his outstanding achievements as a car chief in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Ron pursued this lifestyle out of his heart not because it can lead to something or lead to fame or lead to championship moments,” Johnson said. “Since I’ve been racing a fulltime schedule on the asphalt, Ron has been my head wrench – if you will – on all of my racecars.”

Added crew chief Chad Knaus, who works very closely with Malec in preparing Johnson’s race car, “He is a guy that wants to go out there and work and he doesn’t pull punches and he doesn’t hold grudges. If you’re in a situation where you need to give somebody the ball, he’s the guy you’re giving it to.”

