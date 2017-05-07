Ron Capps races to third straight NHRA Funny Car victory

COMMERCE, Ga. (AP) Ron Capps raced to his third straight Funny Car victory, beating Tim Wilkerson on Sunday in the NHRA Southern Nationals final.

Capps had a 3.991-second pass at 317.91 mph in a Dodge Charger R/T for his second victory at Atlanta Dragway.

“It’s a pinch-me moment,” said Capps, the defending season champion. “The car speaks for itself, lately. This was probably one of the more difficult race tracks to navigate. You really had to be ready for two or three different sets of bumps. It makes for an exciting run but you’re just hoping, at the same time, that your car stays in the groove. Funny Car is just getting tougher and tougher.”

Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel, Bo Butner in Pro Stock, and LE Tonglet in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Torrence won for the second straight event, topping Tony Schumacher with a 3.745 at 320.81.

Butner won for the second time this year. He edged Erica Enders with a 6.569 at 211.26 in Chevrolet Camaro.

Tonglet also won for the second straight event, beating teammate Jerry Savoie with a 6.843 at 194.43 on a Suzuki.

—

More AP Auto Racing: racing.ap.org