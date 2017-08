Rollie Massimino, who led Villanova to '85 NCAA title, dies

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 1, 2012 file photo, Northwood head coach Rollie Massimino shouts instructions to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball exhibition game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky. Rollie Massimino, who led Villanova's storied run to the 1985 NCAA championship and won more than 800 games in his career, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 after a long battle with cancer. He was 82. (AP Photo/James Crisp, File)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- There was a night earlier this year when Rollie Massimino's home was filled by family, friends and many members of the 1985 Villanova team that he led to the national championship. A half-dozen pounds of pasta was boiling on the stove, a massive tray of eggplant was warming in the oven and Massimino could not stop smiling.

He raised his glass and shouted over the noise.

''This is what it's about,'' Massimino said. ''Family. All of you, family.''

The patriarch of that family is now gone. Massimino - who battled cancer and other health problems for years - died Wednesday at his home, with his wife of 59 years and some of those closest to him at his side.

Massimino, who was still the coach at Keiser University, was 82. He won more than 800 games in his coaching career, the most notable of those wins coming when Villanova stunned Georgetown for the 1985 NCAA title.

''The Nova Nation has lost a legend and great leader,'' Villanova coach Jay Wright said. ''Coach's love of family, community, and teamwork were evident in every game his teams ever played. All of us, as coaches and players, idolized Coach Mass. He inspired and impacted all of our lives. He never stopped being a cherished mentor and friend.''

Massimino also coached at Stony Brook, UNLV and Cleveland State. He spent the last 11 years of his life at Keiser, where he started the program and turned it into an NAIA power.

''As our campus community deeply mourns the loss of Coach Massimino, we extend our warmest thoughts and condolences to his wife, Mary Jane, and the entire Massimino family,'' Keiser Chancellor Arthur Keiser said. ''We are so truly honored to have shared this time with him and take some degree of comfort in knowing the positive impact he has had on college students for the last four decades remains immeasurable.''

Massimino was no figurehead at Keiser. He was coaching until the very end, stomping on the sideline when angry with referees, doing the same pregame rituals this season as he did 30 years ago at Villanova. A leather desk chair was wheeled to the sideline for each practice for him to use if he needed a rest; most days, that chair went completely unoccupied.

''Some days, we do take him for granted,'' Keiser guard Andrija Sarenac said earlier this year. ''But then you see him on TV so much, you see all these videos made about him, the movies about Villanova and everything, and it just hits you. You realize that he's a legend. I mean, your coach is a walking legend. With the energy and everything he comes in with, it's inspiring.''

Massimino left Villanova a quarter-century ago, yet was still very much a part of who the Wildcats are today - largely because of how Wright revered him.

Wright was given a championship ring from 1985, and Massimino was given a championship ring from 2016. Wright wasn't working at Villanova during the first title season; Massimino wasn't there for the second one. But Wright worked Massimino's camps in the mid-1980s before coming to Villanova, so that made him part of the family.

Massimino always went out of his way to take care of those he considered family. So Wright got that 1985 ring. And the only moment when Wright teared up at Villanova's 2016 ring ceremony was when he handed Massimino his piece of championship jewelry.

''When you're a young coach and you grow up in Philly, Rollie Massimino is a legend to you,'' Wright said.

Roland Vincent Massimino was born Nov. 13, 1934, in New Jersey, played his college basketball at Vermont and got his master's degree from Rutgers. His first head coaching job was at his alma mater, Hillside High School, in 1962. His college coaching career started at Stony Brook in 1969, and after two seasons he became an assistant at Penn - under Chuck Daly.

Massimino and Daly would remain close until Daly's death in 2009. Like Daly, Massimino was always dapper on the sidelines. So when Daly died, Massimino took Daly's collection of sharp dress shoes and wore a pair in every game he coached for the remainder of his life.

''Chuck is always with me,'' Massimino said earlier this year.

After one season at Penn, Massimino took over at Villanova. He spent 19 seasons there, best remembered by the 1985 NCAA title run that was anything but easy - for many reasons.

