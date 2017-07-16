Roger Federer runs away with record eighth Wimbledon title

Roger Federer has done it again, this time in more dominant fashion than ever before. Without dropping a single set over the Wimbledon fortnight, the ageless wonder has taken the title, defeating Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.

The title, his first at the All England Club since 2012, gives him a record eight Wimbledon championships, surpassing a tie with Pete Sampras and William Renshaw, who played from the amateur era. It also extends Federer’s record of career slam championships to 19. It’s his second major this year — he also won the Australian Open.

In the first set, both men held in their first two service games. But serving at 2-2, Cilic fell behind 0-30 after a fantastic backhand volley from Federer and then 0-40 after an unforced error. Three points later, Federer converted on the break opportunity. From there he took over with his serve, holding at love twice before finishing the set with another break.

The Swiss superstar’s dominance continued in the second set. After sandwiching two holds around a break, he took a 3-0 lead. On the changeover, Cilic began sobbing in his chair, covering his face with a towel as a trainer came to his side. It wasn’t immediately clear what was ailing the Croat, though. He had slipped on the aforementioned 0-30 point in the first set but finished the set out without needing medical assistance.

Cilic returned to the court after his breakdown, but things didn’t get any easier. Trying to serve-and-volley more often, he won just one game the rest of the set as Federer’s dominance continued.

Cilic got medical attention again between the second and third sets, receiving treatment on his left foot. It seemed to help somewhat, as he held solidly for three straight games with Federer matching with holds of his own. At 3-3, however, Federer got the break he was looking for as light rain began to fall. From there, Federer finished the match in straightforward fashion, raising his fists to the air after conquering the field at his favorite event once again.

At 35 years and 11 months old, Federer is the second-oldest major champion ever, behind only Ken Rosewall, who won the 1972 Australian Open at 37. It’s one of the very few records the Swiss superstar has to chase, and based on his form over the past two weeks, it’s not a stretch to think it’s more than well within reach.