Roger Clemens to serve as a radio analyst for one Red Sox game

Watch out, Alex Rodriguez. Another controversial former player with legendary stats is dipping his toe in the broadcast waters.

Rogers Clemens is set to become the latest athlete-turned-analyst. He’ll serve as a guest radio announcer when the Boston Red Sox take on the Houston Astros on June 16, according to WEEI. Clemens stint will last for one game.

The 54-year-old has plenty of familiarity with both clubs. He played for the Red Sox for 13 seasons, winning three of his seven Cy Young awards. Near the end of his career, Clemens spent three seasons in Houston.

The pitcher hasn’t played in the majors since 2007, however, so he’ll have to study up to make sure he’s familiar with the players on both clubs. Clemens was already in his ninth season the year Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts was born.

Roger Clemens won three of his seven Cy Young awards as a member of the Red Sox. (AP Photo) More

Though Clemens is entering the broadcasting world, A-Rod can probably breath easy. Usual Red Sox radio announcer Joe Castiglione will miss all three games against Houston, but Clemens is only filling in for one of them. On top of that, doing a radio broadcast is much different than doing television. Rodriguez doesn’t have to worry about Clemens encroaching on his territory unless the pitcher starts doing daytime shows and guest-hosting “Shark Tank.”

Still, it should be interesting to see how Clemens is received as a broadcaster. Rodriguez has been fantastic in the role. He comes across as human and likable, which wasn’t always the case during his playing career.

Clemens could be looking for a similar boost with this audition. The game has already made its peace with Mark McGwire, Barry Bonds and Rodriguez. All three of them have returned to baseball in some capacity, and have seen their public perception change for the better. This could be the first step toward Clemens going down the same path.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik