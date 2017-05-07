Roethlisberger and Steelers are ready for Myles Garrett after his comments

Jan 3, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Steelers beat the Browns 28-12. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The 2017 season opener features the Steelers traveling to Cleveland. The new home of the top pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Myles Garrett. Garrett was the consensus number one overall pick by many draft experts but what he said in the moments after the draft caused a stir in Steeler nation.

Shortly after being drafted, Myles Garrett was interviewed on ESPN by Randy Moss. Moss asked Garrett three questions but the last question is locker room material.

Moss asked, “You have three quarterbacks in your division, Big Ben, Joe Flacco, and Andy Dalton; which quarterback do you look forward to meeting first?” Garret responded quickly saying, “Big Ben!” Garrett expanded by saying, “Big Ben is a Super Bowl winner and heard he is hard to take down. So, I’m coming for him first, (to) chop him down.”

Now, this may just be an excited rookie after being drafted number one overall. The obvious answer would be Big Ben because that is how the schedule is structured. However, Garrett answer in the phrase “chop him down” did not fall on deaf ears in the Pittsburgh locker-room.

An excerpt from an article in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette by Ron Cook, Ben Roethlisberger was quoted, “I was talking to [center Maurkice Pouncey] after Garrett called me out. Pounce got a big kick out of it. All of my linemen enjoyed hearing it. They can’t wait to get started. I can’t either.”

The season-opening matchup will hopefully have a little nasty to it. The Browns finished 30th in team sacks with 26 last year. They hope Garrett can help on that front; getting by the Steelers PFF 3rd ranked offensive line will be quite the task.

cover32 hopes this divisional matchup can start to look like a rivalry. The Steelers’ record versus the Browns’ is 72-58 all time, with a 30-5 record since 2000. This has been more like a rivalry between a hammer and nail.

Scott Menk writes about the Steelers for cover32 and can be followed on Twitter @SGMENK.

The post Roethlisberger and Steelers are ready for Myles Garrett after his comments appeared first on Cover32.