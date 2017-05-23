Rod Streater visiting Bills

The Bills may not be done tweaking their wide receiver corps.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is visiting with Rod Streater on Tuesday. The visit comes with Sammy Watkins continuing to rehab from foot surgery and a week after the team announced second-round pick Zay Jones is dealing with a knee injury.

Streater spent last season with the 49ers and saw action in all 16 games after playing in just four games for the Raiders over the previous two seasons. He had 18 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns for the Niners.

Those numbers aren’t anything that will bowl anyone over, but the Bills aren’t overloaded with strong options at receiver at the moment. Philly Brown, Andre Holmes, Walter Powell and Jeremy Butler make up the rungs on the depth chart below Watkins and Jones.