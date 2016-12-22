Rockies promote Duane Espy to hitting coach

DENVER (AP) -- The Colorado Rockies promoted Duane Espy to hitting coach, his second stint in the role for the team.

Espy was one of several coaches manager Bud Black announced Thursday in filling out his staff for 2017. The 64-year-old Espy spent last season as the hitting coordinator for the Rockies' organization. He also was Colorado's hitting coach from 2003-06 under Clint Hurdle.

In addition to Espy, Black added assistant hitting coach Jeff Salazar and first-base coach Tony Diaz. Last month, Black brought in Mike Redmond as his bench coach.

Others on Black's staff include: pitching coach Steve Foster, bullpen coach Darren Holmes, third base coach Stu Cole and coach Ron Gideon, who will initially be working with Ian Desmond as the All-Star outfielder makes the transition to first base.