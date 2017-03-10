Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis will undergo chemotherapy after cancer returns

Colorado Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis got horrible news this week. The cancer he’s been fighting, the cancer he thought was under control, had unexpectedly spread. And now Bettis, a 27-year-old who won a team-high 14 games last season, will have to fight some more.

Bettis made the announcement Friday that his testicular cancer was back and the next step was chemotherapy. Baseball is, obviously, on the back burner. Here’s what Bettis posted on Twitter:

Here is an update on my current health situation. My family and I thank you for your continued thoughts, prayers and support. pic.twitter.com/oIi4CTE0AK — Chad Bettis (@cbettis35) March 10, 2017





Doctors still feel like Bettis has a great chance to beat this and Bettis himself says he hopes to play baseball this season. Here’s this, from The Denver Post’s Nick Groke:

His prognosis for a healthy recovery is good, in the 90 percent range, he said. Bettis will start chemotherapy treatment in Arizona sometime soon, he said.

His return to baseball this season is in doubt. “Optimistically? This year,” Bettis said. He was given a broad timeline of potential outcomes. Bettis and his wife Kristina are expecting their first child later this month.

Bettis was diagnosed with cancer last November, underwent surgery and announced he’d be ready for spring training. Two weeks ago, he told the baseball world he was cancer-free. But as we all know too well, cancer is horrible and keeping a watchful eye is essential.

Keep fighting, Chad, keep fighting.

