Rockies continue to lead NL West, Rangers win 10th straight

National League (NL) West leaders the Colorado Rockies accounted for the Cincinnati Reds 12-6 in MLB on Friday.

The Rockies improved to 27-16 on the season while leading the competitive NL West. Alexi Amarista led Colorado with three hits, a home run and four RBIs.

Nolan Arenado also collected two hits and a home run, while Mark Reynolds went three for five with a walk, run and three RBIs. Reynolds is now batting .329 this season.

The Texas Rangers won their 10th consecutive game after edging the Detroit Tigers 5-3.

Texas are in the midst of MLB's longest streak this season, while the Rangers are enjoying their best run since winning 12 in succession in 2011.

The Arizona Diamondbacks crushed the San Diego Padres 10-1, the Philadelphia Phillies were too good for the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2, the Los Angeles Dodgers eased past the Miami Marlins by the same scoreline, the Chicago Cubs lost 6-3 to the Milwaukee Brewers, the San Francisco Giants topped the St Louis Cardinals 6-5, the Houston Astros were upstaged 5-3 by the Cleveland Indians and the New York Mets blanked the Los Angeles Angels 3-0.

In other results, the Chicago White Sox prevailed 2-1 against the Seattle Mariners, the Baltimore Orioles outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3, the Washington Nationals went down 7-4 to the Atlanta Braves, the Tampa Bay Rays triumphed 5-4 over the New York Yankees, the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3, while the Boston Red Sox suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Oakland Athletics.

DEGROM GETS METS BACK ON TRACK

Mets ace Jacob deGrom spun seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts to lead the Mets against the Angels. The right-hander is now 3-1 with a 3.56 ERA this season. This win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Mets.

Evan Longoria upped his average from .232 to .249 Friday by collecting four hits with two runs scored and an RBI in a win against the Yankees. Longoria also plated the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

NORRIS FAILING TO DELIVER FOR TIGERS

When Daniel Norris joined the Tigers as a part of the David Price trade a couple seasons ago, he was supposed resemble an ace sooner than later. That has not been the case thus far in his career. Norris was lit up for five earned runs off seven hits in just over five innings. He is now 2-3 with a 4.81 ERA this season.

GALLO GOES WHACK!

Joey Gallo's latest home run may have broken the sound barrier. The home run was Gallo's 13th of the season. Though, he is still batting under .200 as he struggles to make consistent contact.

BREWERS AT CUBS

The defending champions just have not been able to get things going this season, while the Brewers have been one of MLB's surprise teams. Jake Arrieta (4-3, 5.44 ERA) will try to get back to the form that helped him win the 2015 NL Cy Young award, and contend again last year. Milwaukee will send Chase Anderson (2-0, 3.43 ERA) to the mound on Saturday.