Robert Horry allegedly throws punches at an abusive fan at his son's game

Robert Horry allegedly engaged in an altercation with a fan who heckled and shoved him. (AP)

Robert Horry is known for making big shots in the clutch. This was not one of them.

The seven-time NBA champion allegedly threw multiple punches at a man who heckled and shoved him at the Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament at L.A. Live, where his son was competing in Los Angeles over the weekend, according to TMZ Sports. The website also released video of the alleged incident:

The video shows a man who appears to be the 6-foot-9 Horry being shoved in the chest by another spectator, before throwing multiple punches at the man who pushed him. Several witnesses appeared to step in to stop the fight, including a game official. It is unclear what preceded the altercation.

“The guy was trash talking the whole game. He shoved me. Where I’m from, you protect yourself,” Horry told TMZ Sports, confirming the incident.

The former Houston Rockets, L.A. Lakers and San Antonio Spurs forward told the website that the man had also been verbally abusive towards his son’s team in the past. Horry added that he ultimately walked away from the fight, because, “[I’m] the only one who was gonna lose in this situation.”

Horry, 46, played 16 seasons in the NBA, winning multiple titles at each stop as a role player for the Rockets, Lakers and Spurs, before retiring at age 37 in 2008. He now serves as an analyst for Spectrum SportsNet, the local broadcast home of the Lakers. He also regularly appears on ESPN’s “The Jump.”

Neither Nike nor the Los Angeles Police Department immediately responded to inquiries about a potential investigation into the incident. This story will be updated should more details be available.

