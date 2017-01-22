Robert Alford responds to Aaron Rodgers' shoulder bump with hilarious soccer-style flop

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford might have a career in soccer waiting for him if the whole football thing doesn’t work out.

On a fourth-quarter run by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Rodgers grabbed Alford by the face mask and ripped off his helmet. It was an easy 15-yard penalty against Rodgers. Then Rodgers bumped Alford with his shoulder on the way back to the field and Alford decided to have some fun.

After a delay of a second or two, Alford fell back into the officials in a flop that would make Manu Ginobili proud. Think about Redd Foxx faking a heart attack.

Alford isn’t the only person who thinks quarterbacks flop around too much. So he turned the tables in the NFC championship game. It didn’t draw a penalty, but it was pretty funny.

Aaron Rodgers got a 15-yard penalty for grabbing Robert Alford’s face mask. (AP) More

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab