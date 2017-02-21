Rob Manfred: No rule changes in 2017, but 2018 could be different

Rob Manfred was not happy with the MLBPA on Tuesday. (Getty Images/Rob Kim)

Rejoice, baseball purists, because the game isn’t going to change in 2017. Commissioner Rob Manfred has suggested a number of possible rule changes in recent weeks, but all of them were shot down by the MLB Players Association.

Rob Manfred: There will not be substantive rules changes in 2017 due to “lack of cooperation from the MLBPA.” — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 21, 2017

Most of the rule changes were proposed with the idea of speeding up the game. Manfred has talked about implementing pitch clocks, getting rid of the intentional walk, altering the strike zone and even changing the way teams operate in extra innings.

The union pushed back against all of those ideas, a point Manfred made sure to emphasize.

While baseball will remain the same in 2017, that’s probably not going to be the case in 2018. The owners have the power to unilaterally make changes to the game starting next year, according to Manfred.

Manfred says CBA allows owners to make unilateral changes to rules as soon as next year. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) February 21, 2017

That development comes as quite the surprise. If true, that would mean the owners would be free to implement many of the changes Manfred discussed as early as 2018 without a fight from the union. Many already believed the union gave up quite a bit in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement. This new development makes things seem even worse for the players.

While that remains the biggest item discussed by Manfred on Tuesday, he also addressed the following issues:

