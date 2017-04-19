Rob Gronkowski's world tour continues as he crashes Sean Spicer's White House media briefing

From WrestleMania to “stealing” Tom Brady’s jersey at Fenway Park to the White House press briefing, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is showing up everywhere this offseason.

The latest episode in the Gronk chronicles came on Wednesday as the Patriots visited President Donald Trump at the White House. Gronkowski surprised White House press secretary Sean Spicer during his daily press briefing.

Spicer is a noted Patriots fan.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski interrupts Press Sec. Sean Spicer's briefing to offer "some help" https://t.co/T5uqoA85rO pic.twitter.com/heh1ayQA9o — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 19, 2017





The @Patriots' Rob Gronkowski stops by the White House press briefing to offer @PressSec "some help." pic.twitter.com/to2Q7b2OzD — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) April 19, 2017





Gronk surprises @seanspicer in the briefing room, asks him if he needs help pic.twitter.com/s6u8O6mlop — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 19, 2017





Only Gronk could get away with that, although for a moment Spicer didn’t seem to be enjoying it. It’s not like White House guests are supposed to come into press briefings through the side door once it has started.

The momentary terror on @PressSec's face when @RobGronkowski crashed the briefing was great pic.twitter.com/EvLrfa0LFm — Kevin Kaduk (@KevinKaduk) April 19, 2017





But it’s all in the day of the life of Gronk. The only question is where he’ll show up next.

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports.

