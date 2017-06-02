Rob Gronkowski defines the mantra of ‘Do Your Job’ on and off the field

There’s a phrase that New England Patriots players and fans know well. A poster of it adorns the hallway walls of Gillette Stadium. Thousands of t-shirts and hats sporting its logo have been sold. It’s three simple words…”Do Your Job.”

In Foxboro, it’s a way of life. For star tight-end Rob Gronkowski, it has also become an incentive for the 2017 season. Is he up to the challenge? Absolutely. And the Pats know it.

On May 23, the Patriots announced that they and Gronkowski had agreed on a restructured contract for 2017 that could make him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. Gronkowski was already set to make $5 million this season. However, there are separate incentive levels that, if met, could pay him an additional $5.5 million, $3 million, or $1 million. These contract tiers will be determined by Gronkowski reaching quotas of playing time, receptions and receiving yards. In total, he could earn $10.75 million, in salary, this year.

Gronkowski and the Patriots have hinted at reworking his contract for quite some time. Many consider this the Patriots way of letting Gronkowski know how much they value him—when he’s on the field.

Since entering the league in 2010, injuries have restricted him to playing 88 of a possible 112 regular-season games. Last year, he finished the season (including the postseason) on injured reserve. Despite the injuries that have plagued him throughout his career, Gronkowski is still one of the most dominant forces in NFL history. This reworked deal undoubtedly provides him with an incentive to remain healthy and active this season. But the Patriots are savvy enough to know what they have when they have it. They realize his value extends both on, and off, the field.

While his on-field value alone is worth the salary hike, Gronkowski has become a model citizen in the NFL. In fact, the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) is advising rookies to be more like him. In a recent interview with The Boston Globe, Ahmad Nassar (president of NFL Players Inc.) stated that the NFLPA is encouraging its 2016 rookie class to develop their own brand; using Gronkowski as its primary example.

“When we say, ‘Be like Gronk,’ we mean plan out who you want to be and stay true to that, because brands and fans will sniff it out if you’re not authentic,” Nassar said. “If you’re not authentic it’s not going to resonate well, and people will think that you’re just doing it to make a buck.”

Rob Gronkowski knows how to market himself, and the NFLPA hopes rookies use him as a positive example.





His fun-loving and comedic persona has become quite the marketing juggernaut. Because of his earnings from branding and endorsements, he was able to save his entire NFL salary during the early years of his career. Who knew that ‘Gronk being Gronk’ meant being so fiscally clever?

Yet, Gronkowski believes that there is more to his job description than scoring touchdowns, or promoting his brand. He cements his value by staying connected with the New England community. Gronkowski is sometimes labeled a ‘big kid’ and he certainly wears this as a badge of honor.

Whether he’s getting his hair shaved off at the annual One Mission Buzz Off—which is an event in honor and support of children with cancer—or spending countless and often unannounced hours visiting New England area children’s hospitals, Gronkowski gives back in many ways.

Perhaps the best example of this is the work of his Gronk Nation Family Foundation. This foundation runs regular fundraising efforts to donate sports equipment and cheerleading outfits to youth programs throughout the New England area. In speaking of its impact, Gronkowski was quoted by Mike Reiss of ESPN Boston as saying:

“I created the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation with my family and my friends because growing up, I had a lot; I had everything as a kid, from playgrounds to sports, and a lot of people to play with, and thus everything I needed to be successful later, and in life.”

