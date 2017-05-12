All rise for Aaron Judge's fan group

In a very short time, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge has become one of MLB’s brightest young stars. He’s tied for the lead in home runs with 13, and he’s in the top 10 for slugging percentage and OPS. Plus, the homers Judge hits are absolutely enormous.

With that kind of talent on their team, a group of Yankees fans wanted to find a way to let Judge know that they support him. And there’s no better way to do that than starting a fan group! With their favorite player’s name being Aaron Judge, what do you think they picked as their theme? The thing that all their signs and costumes would be based on?

Aaron Judge’s fan group carries an “ALL RISE” sign and dresses up as, of course, judges. (MLB.com) More

IT’S PERFECT! They’re Judge’s Judges, and they come to the ballpark in old fashioned powdered wigs, judge’s robes, and gavels. And even better, they carry a sign that says “ALL RISE.” It’s perfect in every possible way.

Baseball fan groups are one of the game’s greatest traditions. In Seattle, they have the King’s Court to celebrate “King” Felix Hernandez of the Seattle Mariners. From 1999-2006, win-starved Philadelphia Phillies fans celebrated pitcher Randy Wolf with the Wolf Pack. Even Jeff Francoeur had his own fan group when he was a rookie for the Atlanta Braves, Francoeur’s Franks. (And yes, they all dressed up as hot dogs.)

Judge’s Judges is carrying on this important and incredibly silly baseball tradition. And like the best baseball fan groups, the costume is easy to obtain. You can buy a full judge costume online for about $30, or you can grab your graduation gown (sans cap), dump some baby powder on your head, and you’re good to go.

Now all we need is a picture of Aaron Judge in a judge costume standing with Judge’s Judges. With all those judge-themed things (not to mention the actual Aaron Judge) in one place at the same time, there’s a chance that a wormhole to a second dimension could open up. But I think it’s worth the risk.

