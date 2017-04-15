RIP, Sidney Crosby crying masks from Columbus Dispatch

On Friday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins embarrassed the Columbus Blue Jackets again in their first round Stanley Cup Playoff matchup. They’re up 2-0 in the series, have outscored the Jackets 7-2 and saw Columbus reduced to frustrated message sending, i.e. this Matt Calvert attack.

Oh, but fear not: The Columbus Dispatch was ready to super embarrass Penguins captain Sidney Crosby for Game 3. The paper teased that it was giving away masks in its Sunday editions featuring a cartoon of Crosby crying, with “Sid The Kid” written in crayon across the helmet.

Because nothing says “cutting edge comedy” like a joke made by a Capitals and/or Flyers fan in 2009.

“You can get a #SidTheKid mask to wear to Sunday’s #PITvsCBJ game,” The Dispatch’s tweet teased.

The backlash on social media was expectedly swift, including some Jackets fans that were like ‘um, not NOW, guys.’

Then the Dispatch deleted the tweet.

Then Aaron Portzline, the Dispatch’s excellent beat writer who seriously doesn’t need this hassle, confirmed that the Special Edition Sidney Crosby Crying Mask had in fact been cancelled.

The Dispatch has canceled plans to distribute Sidney Crosby "crying" masks in Sunday's paper. #CBJ #Pens @DispatchAlerts — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) April 15, 2017





RIP.

Honestly, the biggest issue with the mask was that it was a hacky joke. Some good-natured ribbing from the local paper during an intense playoff series – as long as it doesn’t involve Photoshopping Chris Pronger in a tutu – is fine. We even have time for the occasional “WANTED” poster after cheap shots in previous games.

Besides, it’s not like the Dispatch wrote an editorial that called Crosby a “whining star” who “whines all the time” and the Penguins are “one of the most arrogant organizations in the league” who “whines enough for the whole league, so there’s no room for any other team to whine.”

No, actually, those were authored by the Blue Jackets’ coach. Who no doubt would have appreciated these masks, we imagine.

